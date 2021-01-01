Alno G950-6 Millennium Luxury Industrial 6" Center to Center Back to Back Door Pulls - Shower Door Handles Polished Chrome Door Accessory Door Pull

Alno G950-6 Millennium Luxury Industrial 6" Center to Center Back to Back Door Pulls - Shower Door Handles Features: Consists of two (2) pulls for back to back installation Solid brass construction provides a heavy duty feel and lasts for years Suitable for doors between 1-3/8" and 1-3/4" thick (thick door kits available) Also suitable for glass doors (shower doors) from 3/8" to 1/2" thick Mounting hardware is included Covered under a limited lifetime warranty Perfect for glass shower doors, small interior swing doors, or any other creative solution for back to back pulls Concealed installation means no visible hardware or screws Specifications: Center to Center: 6" Length: 6-5/8" Width: 5/8" Projection: 1-3/8" Material: Brass Back to Back Polished Chrome