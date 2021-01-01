Logitech G915 TKL LIGHTSPEED Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - Wireless - Black

Introduce precision and accuracy to your gameplay with this Logitech G915 TKL LIGHTSPEED wireless RGB mechanical gaming keyboard. A tenkeyless design leaves more room on your desk for greater mouse maneuverability.Play it out on the battlefield with this Logitech G915 TKL LIGHTSPEED wireless RGB mechanical gaming keyboard. LIGHTSPEED pro-grade wireless technology offers cordless convenience, creating a clean aesthetic for battle stations, while the mechanical gaming switches offer responsive keystrokes and tactile feedback for immersive gaming. LIGHTSYNC RGB technology makes it easy to create dynamic, custom animations that synchronize with in-game action and music for a thrilling audio-visual experience, and the thin, sturdy design stands up to frequent use.A powerful battery offers up to 40 hours of use on a single charge and recharges in less than 4 hours via Micro-USB for uninterrupted use. Dedicated media buttons give you control over volume, pause/play and mute buttons for hassle-free media management, letting you create an ideal atmosphere to match your preference. This carbon Logitech G915 TKL LIGHTSPEED wireless RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is Bluetooth-enabled for smooth pairing with compatible devices.