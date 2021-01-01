Alno G726-6 Charlie's Luxury Traditional 6" Center to Center Back to Back Door Pulls - Shower Door Handles Matte Black Door Accessory Door Pull Back

Alno G726-6 Charlie's Luxury Traditional 6" Center to Center Back to Back Door Pulls - Shower Door Handles Features: Premium finish maintains its appearance over time Crafted from solid brass for high quality strength and feel Coordinates well with Charlie's Collection Installs on doors with 1-3/8" to 1-3/4" thickness and glass doors with 3/8" to 1/2" thickness Installation hardware is included Covered under Alno's Limited Lifetime Warranty Mounting hardware is concealed for a sleek, clean look Perfect for glass shower doors, small interior swing doors, or any other creative solution for back to back pulls Product Technologies: Solid Brass Construction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands; solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion. Specifications: Length: 6-5/8" Center to Center: 6" Projection: 1-1/2" Door Thickness: 3/8" to 1-3/4" Material: Brass Product Variations: G726-6 (This Model): 6 Inch Center to Center Back to Back Door Pull G726-8: 8 Inch Center to Center Back to Back Door Pull Back to Back Matte Black