G7 with Alexa HandsFree Unlocked 64 GB Clear White US Warranty Verizon ATT TMobile Sprint Boost Cricket Metro

Best Quality Guranteed. Pre-installed selection of apps, including Shopping, Music, Audible and Alexa exclusive version with Alexa built-in: Simply say Alexa or double press the power button to play music, hear the news or check the weather wherever you are. Just ask - and Alexa will respond instantly 6.2' Full HD+ Max Vision display (2270 x 1080) with 19:9 aspect ratio, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with option to add up to 512 GB of microSD expandable memory, Android 9.0, and US warranty Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor with 1.8 GHz octa-core CPU and Adreno 506 GPU 12MP + 5MP dual camera with LED flash, 8 MP front-facing camera with screen flash for low light selfies 3,000 mAh non-removable battery with USB Type-C 18W TurboPower charger Facial recognition and fingerprint sensor to instantly unlock your phone Reliable design: Water protection design wi