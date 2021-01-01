From respicaire
G7 Plus Miracast Dongle for TV 4K Wireless HDMI Display Adapter Streaming SmartphoneTabletPC to TVProjectorCar Display via Airplay Miracast DLNA
Advertisement
Wireless Display Receiver: miracast airplay dongle support 2.4G/5G dual band high speed 802.11ac wifi standard, providing fast and stable media streaming to big screen Screen Mirroring Adapter for TV: miracast wireless display adapter windows 10 could cast the content from your PC tablet smartphone to displays which has HDMI input port Enjoy 4K Big Screen: casting device for tv allows 4K audio/video/graphic output resolution to TV for excellent viewing experience, suitable for travel, picture sharing, home theater. etc Compatibility: wireless display dongle compatible with Android 5.0+/iOS 9.0+/MacOS 10.0+/Windows 8.1+ and Google Home/Chrome Important: please power the Android TV dongle with a external 5V 2A supply; item wont work with encrypted apps, like Netflix, Video, Hulu. etc