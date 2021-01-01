From glory
G677 Loveseat (Black)
Advertisement
G677 Loveseat (Black) by Glory Furniture The G677 Living Room Collection by Glory Furniture features glove soft faux leather cover in black finish, pocket coil spring seating and removable backs. Features Glove Soft Faux Leather CoverBlack FinishPocket Coil Spring SeatingRemovable Backs Department: Loveseats Listed Under: G67 Loveseats; Part of the G67 Collection by Glory Furniture; .The G677 Living Room Collection by Glory Furniture features glove soft faux leather cover in black finish, pocket coil spring seating and removable backs.