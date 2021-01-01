From glory

G5900 Nightstand

$229.09
In stock
Description

G5900 Nightstand by Glory Furniture The G5900 Bedroom Collection by Glory Furniture features wood veneers and solids in a cherry finish, durable construction and dovetailed drawers. Features Wood Veneers and SolidsCherry FinishDurable ConstructionDovetailed drawers Department: Nightstands Listed Under: G59 Nightstands; Part of the G59 Collection by Glory Furniture; .The G5900 Bedroom Collection by Glory Furniture features wood veneers and solids in a cherry finish, durable construction and dovetailed drawers.

