G50 Globe 20 Light String Lighting

Features:Bulb size: G50 (2" diameter)If one light goes out the rest will stay litE17 brass base (fits in a standard C9 socket)UL listed for indoor/outdoor useEnd-to-end connectors allow you to connect multiple sets together (not to exceed 210 watts)Clip on each light socket for easy hanging60 hertz, and 1.17 ampsProduct Type: String LightsBulb Shape: Pearl/GlobeBulb Type: IncandescentStay-Lit Bulbs: YesConnects End to End: YesMaximum End to End Connections: 2Bulb Color: MultiPrimary Material: PlasticPrimary Material Details: Outdoor Use: YesWire Color: GreenLight Functions: Water Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Replacement Bulb Included: YesNumber of Replacement Bulbs Included: 20Bulb Wattage: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Switch Included: NoSwitch Type: Power Source: Plug-inBattery Type: Number of Batteries Needed: Rechargeable Batteries: Batteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: Bulb Count: 20Animated: NoAnimation Type: Number of Animated Settings: Voltage: 120Wattage: 75Country of Origin: ChinaSeason: WinterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasChristmas: Thanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Pieces Included: Bulb Material: PlasticBulb Base: E17/IntermediateIntegrated LED: NoRange of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: Product Color: GreenScratch Resistant: NoHeat Resistant: NoChip Resistant: NoUV Resistant: NoDimmable: NoMotion: NoFire Resistant: NoShatterproof: NoSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: cETL Listed: cUL Listed: Title 24 Compliant: ADA Compliant: MET Listed: Energy Label Type: WallETL Listed: UN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Stiftung Warentest Note: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Lighted Length: 19'Lead Cord: 6"Tail Cord: 6"Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 1Overall Length - End to End: 240Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Distance Between Lights: 12Lead Cord Length: 6Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Additional Parts Required: NoParts Needed: Warranty: