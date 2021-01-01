G3 2 Channel Bluetooth 50 Power Amplifier 100W Class D HiFi Stereo Audio Mini Amp Wireless Receiver Home Theater Treble Bass Control Silver

Bluetooth 5.0 can ensure more stable and faster wireless transmission with less losses. It can turn your normal passive speakers to Bluetooth speakers. Besides BT 5.0, this device also support standard 3.5mm AUX input. This amp can be connected with mobile phone, notebook, PC, PSP, CD and so on. Classic TPA3116 amplifier chip & 3 x TL072 independent OP amps. It can offer 100W (50Wx2), which suits 3~6 inches 2.0CH speakers. Sound is very powerful and clean. Totally no background noise and pop. Unlike other similar TPA3116 amplifiers, this one has no power sparks issue. It also has built-in protective circuit to avoid damage to your speakers. Higher quality with lower price. More features: Independent treble & bass tone control. High quality 19V 4.74A power supply. Prompt and courteous customer service.18-month warranty and life technical support. For any questions, please contact us on.