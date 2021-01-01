Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop 15.6' FHD 60Hz 10th Generation Intel Quad-Core i5-10300H 8GB DDR4 512GB SSD 1TB HDD 4GB GTX 1650 Backlit Win 10

?CUSTOMlZED, Professional Upgraded to?: 8GB RAM 512GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD: provides a 1-year warranty on upgraded parts. The manufacturer provides a 1-year warranty on original hardware components Equipped With The Latest and Powerful Enough 10th Generation Intel Core i5 Processors, Intel Quad-Core i5-10300H, (2.5 GHz base frequency, up to 4.5 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB cache, 8 Treads) 15.6 inch FHD(1920x1080) 220nits WVA Anti-Glare LED Backlit Display(non-touch), 60Hz refresh rate, Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 1 MiniDP; 1 RJ-45 Killer Networks E2500V2 Gigabit Ethernet Port; 1 HDMI 2.0; 1 SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1; 2 SuperSpeed USB 2.0; 1 Headset Jack Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit), Integrated HD Webcam, Backlit Keyboard, 802.11ac 1x1 WiFi and Bluetooth, 2 tuned speakers with nahimic 3D Audio for Gamers, 3-Cell Battery, 51 Whr (Integrated)