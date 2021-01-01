From house of troy
House of Troy G200 Generation 1 Light Adjustable Floor Lamp Granite Lamps Floor Lamps Swing Arm Lamps
Advertisement
House of Troy G200 Generation 1 Light Adjustable Floor Lamp House of Troy G200 Generation 1 Light Adjustable Floor LampThis floor lamp brings together contemporary style and practical lighting. The durable powder-coated finish is available in multiple colors that all are complemented by the off-white linen drum shade. With its adjustable height and full range dimmer on the socket, this floor lamp can be set up for your specific needs.House of Troy G200 Features:Adjustable Height Floor LampFull Range DimmerTapered Drum ShadeHouse of Troy G200 Specifications:Height: 47" to 60"Width: 13"Base Diameter: 10"Shade Dimensions: 11" x 13" x 9"Primary Lamps: 1Primary Lamp Wattage: 150Primary Lamp Type: Type ASwitch: On SocketCord: 120" Swing Arm Lamps Granite