G2 Subwoofer Amplifier Mono Power Amp PBTLBTL Bridge 100W Mini Sub Amp Home Theater

G2 can be used as a sub amp or a mono channel amp. It has a mode switcher which can change between SUB and PBLT modes conveniently. Equipped with 19V 4.74A high quality power supply. Applications: G2 can be used as a subwoofer power amplifier for passive subwoofers; G2 can be used as a mono amp to drive single channel. You can use two G2 to drive left and right channel separately, which are known as PBLT / BTL Bridge amp. Compared with normal 2.0CH amps, it can ensure totally no interference between two channels and can provide higher power. It has a gain setting which allows 4-level of output level setting (20/26/32/36 dB). It can keep the purity of the sound and avoid the resistor influence. Besides, it also has a bass cutoff frequency control knob. It adopts TI TPA3116 and NE5532 op-amp, which can offer 100W high power and can drive most home sub and mono speakers. Its optimized circuit can ensure totally no background noise. Bes