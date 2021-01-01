Pilot G2 Retractable Gel Pens, Extra Fine Point, Red Ink, Dozen (31004)

Create crisp, clear lines when editing documents, grading papers or jotting down notes with these Pilot G2 premium retractable gel roller pens. The bright red color stands out next to printed text, and the gel ink glides smoothly across your papers. Featuring contoured rubber grip barrels, these Pilot G2 premium retractable gel roller pens fit comfortably between your fingers for a better writing experience..Retractable gel pens for everyday writing tasks.Comfort grip for superior control.12 pens per pack.Features a pocket clip for convenient carrying.Red ink for bright and clear writing.Refillable ink allows pens to be reused instead of being replaced to save money.Red barrel.Extra fine 0.5mm tip ensures crisp lines with every use.Mark school assignments or take color-coded notes with these Pilot G2 premium red extra-fine-point retractable gel roller pens.