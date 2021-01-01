From pilot

Pilot G2 Gel-Ink Pen Refill, Fine Tip, Black Ink, 2/Pack (77240)

Write cleanly and smoothly with these premium black gel ink refills that employ a rich, vibrant ink formula designed to eliminate skipping and smearing. These Pilot gel refills feature ink that is acid-free, ideal for writing checks or archival material..Point size: 0.7mm, fine point.Smooth writing gel ink refill comes in black.Two refills per pack.Fits G2, G2 Fashion Collection, G2 Mosaic Collection, G2 Limited, G2 Pro, G2 PenStylus, G6, Dr. Grip Limited, Dr. Grip Gel, G-knock BeGreen, B2P Gel, and Pilot MR Gel Roller.Replace an empty pen cartridge with these black Pilot gel roller fine-point refills.

