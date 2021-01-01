From danielle nicole
G2 4K WiFi Sports Action Camera with Touch Screen Ultra HD Waterproof DV Camcorder 12MP 4K30FPS EIS 170 Degree Wide Angle WiFi Sports Cam with.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. KIT INCLUDES: (1) G2 Action Camera; (1) Waterproof Housing; (1) 2.4G Remote Control; (1) Proctive Frame; (1) Backdoor; (1) Bicycle Handlebar Kit; (2) Screw Mount Set; (2) Tripod Mount Adapter; (2) Fastening Strap; (2) Bandage Tether Strap; (1) Lens Cleaning Cloth; (1) J-hook Mount; (4) Ribbon; (1) Wire Cable; (2) Adhesive Mount; (2) 3M Adhesive Pad; (1) USB Cable; (1) Li-ion Battery; (1) User Manual; (1)50-in-1 Accessory Kit TOUCH SCREEN 4K ACTION CAMERA WITH 2 INCH SCREEN: Professional 4K(3840*2160)30FPS, 2.7K(2560* 1440)30FPS, 1080P(1920*1080)60FPS, 720P(1280*720)120FPS and 12MP photo resolution created by high-tech sensor to capture exciting moment for you; 2-inch sensitive touchscreen offers a better operation experience for the end users WIFI ACTION CAMERA: Just download the EZ iCam App on your iOS or Android phone and connect with this action camera. It lets you control your camera remotely. Share the picture and video on soci