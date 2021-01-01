Moen G16221 34" Double Basin Undermount 16-Gauge Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with SoundSHIELD Technology from the 1600 Series Stainless Fixture

Moen G16221 34" Double Basin Undermount 16- Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with SoundSHIELD Technology from the 1600 Series Product Features: Double basin sink with a 60/40 split provides increased versatility for any task. Covered under Moen’s limited lifetime warranty Constructed of 16 stainless steel Undermount installation type, provides optimal counter space while providing a stylish look to your kitchen Center drain location provides optimal drainage capability Basin racks are available for this sink and will be presented after adding sink to your cart All hardware needed for installation included Product Technologies / Benefits: SoundSHIELD: Since their creation the stainless steel sink has had one major blemish, which is the amount of noise created with flowing water hitting the metal surface. With its patented SoundSHEILD technology Moen has found the answer. Sinks with this feature have a dense undercoating applied that provides exceptional noise reduction. Whether it be moving dishes about the sink or simply running water, these sinks will stay whisper quiet for the life of the sink. Finally the durability and dependability of stainless steel meets the luxury standards of a cast-iron or acrylic alternative. Product Specifications: Height: 10" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim) Overall Width: 20" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim) Overall Length: 34" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim) Basin Width (Left): 18" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim) Basin Width (Right): 18" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim) Basin Length (Left): 18" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim) Basin Length (Right): 13" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim) Basin Depth (Left): 10" (measured from the center of basin to the rim) Basin Depth (Right): 10" (measured from the center of basin to the rim) Installation Type: Undermount Number of Faucet Holes: 0 Drain Outlet Connection: 3-1/2" Minimum Base Cabinet Width: 24" Stainless Steel Stainless