Breeze Decor G162073-Db Star Bright Burlap Fall Halloween Impressions Decorative Vertical 13" X 18.5" Double Sided Garden Flag

Halloween Beautiful Mini Garden FlagBreeze Decor have variety of Garden Flag for all occasions. Uniquely design for hanging indoor or outdoor use. We are committed to offering you exceptional values. Our customers enjoy displaying our Garden Flag for longer periods. Specification: Theme: Halloween Size: Garden Flag 13" x 18.5" Print: Double-Sided Readable: Readable Both Sides Material: Weather Resistant Double Burlap Stitching: Double Stitched Display: Vertical Hang Type: Sleeve Artist: © Jo Moulton Special Features: Origin: Printed In USAPackage Include: 1 pc x Garden Flag 13" x 18.5" Package Decorative FlagsFor more than a decade, we’ve been dedicated to manufacturing flags with no comparison in quality and beautiful designs. Our flags are made with our Pro Guard material that is soft to the touch and designs can be read correctly on the flag. A feature that our customers will love. We are committed to using eco-friendly inks that won’t leave a foot print in our environment. MPN: BD-HO-G-112073-IP-DB-D-US18-SB 12073 62073