From glory
G1505I Youth Storage Bed (Full)
Advertisement
G1505I Youth Storage Bed by Glory Furniture The G1505I Youth Storage Bed by Glory Furniture features padded headboard, wood veneers in gray finish, dovetailed drawers and beveled drawer fronts. Features Padded headboardWood frameGray finishDovetailed drawersBeveled drawer fronts Department: Kids Beds Listed Under: G1505 Kids Beds; Part of the G1505 Collection by Glory Furniture; .The G1505I Youth Storage Bed by Glory Furniture features padded headboard, wood veneers in gray finish, dovetailed drawers and beveled drawer fronts.