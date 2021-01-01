Pfister G127-100 Pfirst Series Wall Mount Kitchen Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Double Handle

Pfister G127-100 Pfirst Series Wall Mount Kitchen Faucet Pfirst Series Wall Mount Kitchen Faucet Low LeadThe Pfirst collection includes everything you'll need for any kitchen and bathroom. Geared toward builders, contractors, and apartment managers, this full lineup of entry-level offerings can help anywhere inside your home. From the laundry room and kitchen to the bathroom's sink and shower, when you add it up, you get superior design and outstanding value.Zinc faucet body construction - Weight: 3.17 LBSAdjustable 6-3/4" - 9-1/8" centers, 2 hole installations2 metal blade handlesSpout swivels up to 180 degrees for increased versatilityOverall height: 4.5938" (measured from counter top to highest point of faucet)Spout height: 1.0625" (measured from counter top to spout outlet)Spout reach: 7.625" (measured from center of faucet base to center of spout outlet)1.75 gallon-per-minute flow rateLow lead compliant - complies with state-mandated low-lead requirements for plumbing productsDesigned for use with standard US plumbing connectionsAll necessary mounting hardware includedFully covered under Pfister's Pforever Lifetime Warranty Double Handle Polished Chrome