KLEENGUARD G10 Blue Nitrile Gloves
KLEENGUARDG10 Blue Nitrile Gloves are designed for tasks requiring maximum dexterity without sacrificing the protection you expect from a glove. The powder-free, blue nitrile gloves are not made with natural rubber latex. The textured fingertips with a 6 mil thickness offer excellent tactile sensitivity. Ambidextrous design also features beaded cuff and 9-1/2 in. L. CFIA approved gloves are approved for food handling per U.S. FDA regulations. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult.