G to LM Lens Adapter Compatible with for F Mount Nikkor GType DSLR Len to Leica M LM Mount Camera Such as M240 M240P M262 M3 M2 M1 M4 M5 M6 MP M7

High QualityProfessional manufacturing, exquisite workmanship, this Camera Lens Adapter is made of high quality aluminum alloy, durable, non deformation, also with corrosion resistant and glossy. Extinction method: professional-grade lens matt paint on the inner wall. External coating: black part hard oxidation process, silver part composite plating. FocusFull manual operation, manual focus, manual adjustable aperture. Can achieve manual exposure with camera body and preferred aperture exposure. We state It support focus infinity. It is Able to adjust aperture Unique Design The lens adapter allows you to mount a F Mount Nikkor G-Type D/SLR Len to Leica M LM Mount Camera. Besides for making financial sense, this allows you to use your favorite lens across different camera platforms, the lens adapter is designed to fit securely to the lens, yet can still be removed easily when not needed. SuitableLens:F Mount Nikkor G-Type D/SLR Len Cam