Logitech G Farm Sim Vehicle Side Panel

Side Panel Loader Control Stick, with 6 axes to operate so that even complex Logging machines are rendered simple to operate Set and Forget Cruise Control Speed Dial and 37 programmable buttons, give you the flexibility to control your entire farm from just the one controller Durable Clamp featuring Saitek's proven screw-thread adjustment, ensuring your controllers stay locked in place on your desk Open Game Compatibility offers the ability to use the Side Panel in more than just Farming Simulator. Elite Dangerous, Star Citizen, Euro Truck Simulator - just a few of the other titles in which you can easily use the Side Panel for control.