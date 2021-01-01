From graff
Graff G-9004 24" Brass Towel Bar Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar
Graff G-9004 24" Brass Towel Bar 24" Brass Towel BarCreating innovative faucet and shower designs for modern bath environments while collaborating with world-class architects and designers means that GRAFF’s products are used in some of the most luxurious hotels and homes around the world. Contemporary or Traditional, perfectly appointed; GRAFF’s faucets and shower collections elevate the bathing experience to one of pure elegance and joy.Graff G-9004 Features:Solid brass constructionLimited lifetime warrantyEuropean craftsmanshipGraff G-9004 Specifications:Width: 24"Height: 2.625"Diameter: 0.625"Projection: 2.6875" Polished Chrome