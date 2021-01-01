From graff
Graff G-8385 Rainshower Head with Ceiling Shower Arm Polished Chrome Showers Shower Heads Single Function
Graff G-8385 Rainshower Head with Ceiling Shower Arm Rainshower Head with Ceiling Shower ArmCreating innovative faucet and shower designs for modern bath environments while collaborating with world-class architects and designers means that GRAFF’s products are used in some of the most luxurious hotels and homes around the world. Contemporary or Traditional, perfectly appointed; GRAFF’s faucets and shower collections elevate the bathing experience to one of pure elegance and joy.Graff G-8385 Features:Solid brass constructionLimited lifetime warrantyEuropean craftsmanshipSingle function showerhead Single Function Polished Chrome