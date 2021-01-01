Graff G-8066-C14S-T Transfer Valve Trim with Metal Knob Handle Polished Chrome Showers Diverter Trims Single Handle

Graff G-8066-C14S-T Transfer Valve Trim with Metal Knob Handle Transfer Valve Trim with Metal Knob Handle Creating innovative faucet and shower designs for modern bath environments while collaborating with world-class architects and designers means that GRAFF’s products are used in some of the most luxurious hotels and homes around the world. Contemporary or Traditional, perfectly appointed; GRAFF’s faucets and shower collections elevate the bathing experience to one of pure elegance and joy. Graff G-8066-C14S-T Features: Solid brass construction Limited lifetime warranty European craftsmanship Single metal knob handle Rough in valve G-8050 required for installation Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connections Matches collections: Sade Targa Luna G-8066-C14S-T Specifications: Escutcheon (Trim Plate) Height: 2-3/4” Escutcheon (Trim Plate) Width: 2-3/4” Handle Length: 3-5/8" Handle Diameter: 1-13/16" Single Handle Polished Chrome