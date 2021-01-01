From graff
Graff G-7296-C14S-T LunaSadeTarga Pressure Balanced Shower Trim with Metal Knob Handle Polished Chrome Showers Shower System Pressure Balanced
Advertisement
Graff G-7296-C14S-T LunaSadeTarga Pressure Balanced Shower Trim with Metal Knob Handle Pressure Balanced Shower Trim with Metal Knob HandleCreating innovative faucet and shower designs for modern bath environments while collaborating with world-class architects and designers means that GRAFF’s products are used in some of the most luxurious hotels and homes around the world. Contemporary or Traditional, perfectly appointed; GRAFF’s faucets and shower collections elevate the bathing experience to one of pure elegance and joy.Graff G-7296-C14S-T Features:Solid brass constructionLimited lifetime warrantyEuropean craftsmanshipSingle metal knob handleHandshower and diverter includedRough in valve G-7055 required for installationMatches collections:SadeSolarLuna Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome