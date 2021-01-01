Graff G-7150-S1 Elegante Single Handle Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim with Metal Lever Handle and Single Function Shower Head Polished Chrome

Graff G-7150-S1 Elegante Single Handle Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim with Metal Lever Handle and Single Function Shower Head Elegante Single Handle Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower Trim with Metal Lever Handle and Single Function ShowerheadCreating innovative faucet and shower designs for modern bath environments while collaborating with world-class architects and designers means that GRAFF’s products are used in some of the most luxurious hotels and homes around the world. Contemporary or Traditional, perfectly appointed; GRAFF’s faucets and shower collections elevate the bathing experience to one of pure elegance and joy.Features:Solid Brass ConstructionLifetime Warranty European Craftsmanship Anti-Scald for your SafetyPressure Balancing Valve IncludedSpecifications:Weight: 8 lbs.Escutcheon Diameter: 7.48"Spout Length: 5.72"Handle Type: Metal LeverHandle Included: Yes Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome