Graff G-7030-LM46S-T Terra Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle - Less Rough In Polished Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Pressure
Graff G-7030-LM46S-T Terra Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle - Less Rough In Graff G-7030-LM46S-T Features:Premier finishing process - finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Terra line seamlesslyPressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off functionSingle lever handleRough-in valve not includedGraff G-7030-LM46S-T Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 5-7/8" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 5-7/8" (left to right) Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome