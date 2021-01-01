Graff G-5237-LC3 Canterbury Bar Faucet with Porcelain Lever Handle and Sidespray Polished Chrome Faucet Bar Single Handle

Graff G-5237-LC3 Canterbury Bar Faucet with Porcelain Lever Handle and Sidespray Canterbury Bar Faucet with Porcelain Lever Handle and SidesprayCreating innovative faucet and shower designs for modern bath environments while collaborating with world-class architects and designers means that GRAFF’s products are used in some of the most luxurious hotels and homes around the world. Contemporary or Traditional, perfectly appointed; GRAFF’s faucets and shower collections elevate the bathing experience to one of pure elegance and joy.Graff G-5237-LC3 Features:Solid brass constructionLimited lifetime warrantyEuropean craftsmanshipSingle porcelain lever handleTwo hole installationSidespray includedFlow rate of 2.2 gallons per minuteGraff G-5237-LC3 Specifications:Height: 1.75"Spout Height: 7.75"Spout Reach: 5.6875"Max Deck Thickness: 1.3125" Single Handle Polished Chrome