From graff
Graff G-2450-LM22 Lauren Roman Tub Filler Faucet with Metal Lever Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle
Advertisement
Graff G-2450-LM22 Lauren Roman Tub Filler Faucet with Metal Lever Handles Lauren Roman Tub Filler Faucet with Metal Lever HandlesCreating innovative faucet and shower designs for modern bath environments while collaborating with world-class architects and designers means that GRAFF’s products are used in some of the most luxurious hotels and homes around the world. Contemporary or Traditional, perfectly appointed; GRAFF’s faucets and shower collections elevate the bathing experience to one of pure elegance and joy.Graff G-2450-LM22 Features:Solid brass constructionLimited lifetime warrantyEuropean craftsmanshipDouble metal lever handlesThree hole installationGraff G-2450-LM22 Specifications:Height: 7.16"Spout Height: 4.76"Spout Reach: 7.44"Max Deck Thickness: 1.375" Double Handle Polished Chrome