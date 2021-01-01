From goodlite

Goodlite G-19862 5-6" inch Round Retrofit LED Recessed Lighting Fixure,18W (120W Replacment) 1250 LM, Fully Dimmable Downlight, Energy Star UL Listed, Cool White 4100k

Ideal for all recessed Lighting applications - from new construction to retrofit as well as commercial to residential settings Dimmable: compatible with most LED dimmers, using an internal driver, no external ballast or starter needed long lifespan: 50000 hours $ saved for 18W = $585.00 per bulb perfect for 24/7 constant use Quality guaranteed!! UL listed, ffc, RoHS certificated, free of mercury, no UV, no flicker, no CFL warm up time. A quality guaranteed retrofit Lighting fixture. 5 years warranty Easy installation: comes with E26 base adapter. No mounting spring conversion necessary ready to fit in either 5 inch and 6 inch LED housing cans Extra long life = with an estimated yearly cost of $1.26 based on 3Hrs/day and 11/kwh. Your savings may vary depending on rates and use. Lamp size: 7.48 x 3.15 in, Weight: 1.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Goodlite

