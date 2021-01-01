From graff
Graff G-1851-C14B Sade Roman Tub Filler Faucet with Hand Shower Diverter and Metal Knob Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle
Advertisement
Graff G-1851-C14B Sade Roman Tub Filler Faucet with Hand Shower, Diverter and Metal Knob Handles Sade Roman Tub Filler Faucet with Hand Shower, Diverter and Metal Knob HandlesCreating innovative faucet and shower designs for modern bath environments while collaborating with world-class architects and designers means that GRAFF’s products are used in some of the most luxurious hotels and homes around the world. Contemporary or Traditional, perfectly appointed; GRAFF’s faucets and shower collections elevate the bathing experience to one of pure elegance and joy.Graff G-1851-C14B Features:Solid brass constructionLimited lifetime warrantyEuropean craftsmanshipDouble metal knob handlesFour hole installationHandshower and diverter includedGraff G-1851-C14B Specifications:Height: 11.5"Spout Height: 6.375"Spout Reach: 9.875"Max Deck Thickness: 1.5" Double Handle Polished Chrome