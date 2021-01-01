Houzer G-100 SAND Quartztone Series Granite Topmount Single Bowl Kitchen Sink, Sand

The Houzer G-100 SAND Quartztone Series Granite Topmount Single Bowl Sink is a crisp, spacious single bowl sink that is perfectly sized for any kitchen. Made of 80% fine quartz sand and 20% high-grade acrylic, Quartztone granite material is 3 times harder than natural granite yet, silky to touch and easy to maintain. The non-porous surface is intrinsically hygienic, easy to clean and deters stains and other contaminants for antibacterial protection. The material features a high resistance to thermal shock and is UV stable and heat resistant to 500 degrees F to resist fading, chips and scratches. Bowl measures 20.75-inches by 16.4375-inches by 8.625-inches deep and comes pre-scored faucet holes. Instructions, mounting clips and template are included for easy installation. Meets ASME A112.19.3-2000, UPC. Fits 30 inch cabinet.