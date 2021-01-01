From delacora
Delacora FZ-WSTCY-WMAR-RD-9X9 Weimar 8-3/4' x 8-3/4' Moroccan & Tribal Round Area Rug From the West Cay Collection Peacock / Haze Home Decor Rugs Area
Advertisement
Delacora FZ-WSTCY-WMAR-RD-9X9 Weimar 8-3/4' x 8-3/4' Moroccan & Tribal Round Area Rug From the West Cay Collection Features:Mystical and intricate designs make rugs from the West Cay collection perfect additions to relaxing spacesThese rugs add calming visual appeal to living rooms dining rooms and other gathering spacesPower-loomed design brings durability that is soft to the touch with subtle texture you can enjoy for yearsPower loomed construction featuring a blend of 38% polypropylene, 30% jute, and 31% polyesterFor longevity of this rug, a pad is recommendedMaterial is both stain and fade resistant, making it very pet friendly Area Rugs Peacock / Haze