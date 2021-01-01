Delacora FZ-PDNG-KSH-REC-2X3 Kaseh 2' x 3' Traditional Rectangular Throw Rug From the Padang Collection Fossil Gray / Red Home Decor Rugs Throw Rugs

Delacora FZ-PDNG-KSH-REC-2X3 Kaseh 2' x 3' Traditional Rectangular Throw Rug From the Padang Collection Features:The Padang collection features elegant ornamental motifs in warm autumnal tones against approachable neutrals for a harmonious lookPower-loomed in a polypropylene and polyester pile the Padang collection features elegant ornamental motifs in warm autumnal tones like rust sunny yellow and fresh marigold against fields of approachable neutrals for a harmonious look that is easy to decorate withStain-resistant, fade-resistant, and pet-friendly for a style that is fashionable and functionalPower loomed featuring a blend of 53% polypropylene, 32% polyester, and 15% cottonFor longevity of this rug, a pad is recommendedMaterial is both stain and fade resistant, making it very pet friendly Throw Rugs Fossil Gray / Red