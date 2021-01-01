From delacora
Delacora FZ-LGN-HVN-RUN-3X10 Haven 3' x 10' Viscose Vintage Rectangular Area Rug From the Logan Collection Ivory / Blue Home Decor Rugs Area Rugs
Advertisement
Delacora FZ-LGN-HVN-RUN-3X10 Haven 3' x 10' Viscose Vintage Rectangular Area Rug From the Logan Collection Features:The Logan collection features approachable designs in soothing hues that gently fold into peaceful gradientsInspired by the elegant architecture and poetic colors of Cadiz SpainIntricately detailed patterns colors and textures of handmade rugs are re-interpreted in an ultra-dense machine-woven pileAn opulent look with a more affordable price pointPower loomed with a blend of 55% viscose, 30% acrylic, 10% cotton, and 5% polyesterFor longevity of this rug, a pad is recommendedThe high and low textured pile also offers an incredibly soft hand feel Area Rugs Ivory / Blue