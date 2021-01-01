From delacora
Delacora FZ-DLGT-SKRN-REC-2X3 Sukran 2' x 3' Viscose Vintage Medallion Ultra Soft Rectangular Throw Rug From the Delight Collection Powder Creme /
Advertisement
Delacora FZ-DLGT-SKRN-REC-2X3 Sukran 2' x 3' Viscose Vintage Medallion Ultra Soft Rectangular Throw Rug From the Delight Collection Features:The stunning power loomed Delight collection incorporates up to 136 unique colorsInspired by the finest one-of-a-kind hand-knotted rugsThese pieces bring intricate design details and elevated construction to a price point that makes luxury accessible to allThe depth and shimmer of the design with well chosen fiber combinations create a dynamic experience with each piece displaying different color and depth from every anglePower loomed with a blend of 65% viscose, 20% cotton, and 15% polyesterFor longevity of this rug, a pad is recommendedIncredibly soft hand feel with a beautiful subtle sheen Throw Rugs Powder Creme / Multi