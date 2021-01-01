Delacora FZ-CMRS-PMNI-REC-10X13 Pomoni 10' x 13-1/4' Abstract Rectangular Coastal Area Rug From the Comorosa Collection Oceanic Blend Home Decor Rugs

From delacora

Description

Delacora FZ-CMRS-PMNI-REC-10X13 Pomoni 10' x 13-1/4' Abstract Rectangular Coastal Area Rug From the Comorosa Collection Features:The Comorosa collection weaves together modern design and Impressionist inspiration to create rugs that are suitable for any home's decorComplementary colors and natural designs makes these rugs the perfect addition to any room creating an attractive accent for all types of floorsWatercolor effects generate a feeling of soothing comfortPower loomed with 76% polypropylene, 6% polyester, and 1% cottonFor longevity of this rug, a pad is recommendedMaterial is both stain and fade resistant, making it very pet friendly Area Rugs Oceanic Blend

