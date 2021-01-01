Delacora FZ-ARM-ALV-REC-4X6 Alvo 4-1/4' x 6-1/4' Geometric Farmhouse Criss Cross Area Rug From the Armen Collection Fortress Stone / Taupe Home Decor

Delacora FZ-ARM-ALV-REC-4X6 Alvo 4-1/4' x 6-1/4' Geometric Farmhouse Criss Cross Area Rug From the Armen Collection Features:The Armen collection combines traditional patterns with soft colors for a soothing look that creates gentle ambiance in any spaceColor variations throughout the pieces offer a touch of vintage aging that channels time-worn elegance effortlesslyCarefully designed to capture your senses and add a subtle touch of interest to your spacePower loomed with a blend of 73% polypropylene, 14% jute, 6% polyester, and 7% cottonFor longevity of this rug, a pad is recommendedMaterial is both stain and fade resistant, making it very pet friendly Area Rugs Fortress Stone / Taupe