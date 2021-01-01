The Casio USB power graphic fx 9750gii is recommended for students who are taking a range of different levels of math and science courses, from pre-algebra to physics. This calculator also has capture, clip and paste capabilities. The Casio FX-9750GII Graphing Calculator is also capable of graphing X=relations.Casio FX-9750GII Graphing Calculator, Icon-Based Menu: Graph rectangular, polar and parametric functions and inequalities, graphical analysis, streamlined solving for intercepts, intersections and moreCapable of graphing x= relationsBuilt-in graphing of conic sectionsEasily calculate values for given independent/dependent valuesCreate tables of values from given functions and generate plots and graphs from tablesCapture, clip and paste capabilitiesCasio graphing calculator is an interactive equation solverPrior entry recallNot a Computer Algebra System (CAS) calculatorRecommended for students taking Pre-Algebra, Algebra I and II, Geometry, Trigonometry, AP Calculus, AP Statistics, Biology, Physics and Business & Finance