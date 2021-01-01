From amd

AMD FX-8300 - FX-8000 Series Vishera 8-Core 3.3 GHz Socket AM3+ 95W Desktop Processor - FD8300WMHKBOX

$63.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

32nm Vishera 95W 8MB L3 Cache 4 x 2MB L2 Cache

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com