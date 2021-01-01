From cal lighting
Cal Lighting FX-3690-1 Almeria Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant Pine / Iron Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Cal Lighting FX-3690-1 Almeria Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesCrafted with a modern industrial look in mindConstructed from durable glass and woodComes with a glass cylinder shadeInstallable on sloped ceilings(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable 72" cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbFixture is not capable of being dimmedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under CAL Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 38"Width: 7"Cord Length: 72"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Pine / Iron