Cal Lighting FX-3665-6 Silverton 6 Light 30" Wide Chandelier Dark Bronze / Wood Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Cal Lighting FX-3665-6 Silverton 6 Light 30" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed of metal and woodIncludes a clear glass shadeIncludes (6) 60 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulbsChain mounted designIncludes vintage Edison filament bulbs1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 21"Width: 30"Depth: 30"Chain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Dark Bronze / Wood