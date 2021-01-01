From cal lighting
Cal Lighting FX-3639-1 Cosenza Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant Glass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Cal Lighting FX-3639-1 Cosenza Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed of metalRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbCord mounted designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locations1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 6"Product Weight: 16.5 lbsWire Length: 72"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Glass