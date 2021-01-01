From cal lighting
Cal Lighting FX-3564/3 Monticello 3 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Metal / Wood Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Cal Lighting FX-3564/3 Monticello 3 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Features:Clear round shadeAmbient light casts soft generalized illumination over a wide areaDurable mounting assemblyRequires (3) 60 watt medium (E26) base bulbsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Voltage: 120Height: 23"Width: 21"Energy Star: No Metal / Wood