Cal Lighting
Cal Lighting FX-3538/1P 3 Light Cresco Pendant Fixture With Burlap Shade Textured Steel Indoor Lighting Pendants Down Lighting
Cal Lighting FX-3538/1P 3 Light Cresco Pendant Fixture With Burlap Shade Features: Durable Construction Little To No Assembly Required Hardwired Includes Burlap Fabric Shade Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 3 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Type: Incandescent Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 Wattage: 180 Dimmable: Yes Height: 33.875" Depth: 20" Width: 20" Shade Height: 11" Shade depth: 20" Shade Width: 20" Lamping Technologies: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. Down Lighting Textured Steel