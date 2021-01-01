From cal lighting
Cal Lighting FX-3536/4 4 Light Mission Wood / Metal Chandelier With Organza Shade Dark Bronze / Stained Reddish Brown Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Cal Lighting FX-3536/4 4 Light Mission Wood / Metal Chandelier With Organza Shade Features:Durable ConstructionLittle To No Assembly RequiredHardwiredIncludes Shimmery Fabric ShadeSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 160Dimmable: YesHeight: 23.5"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Shade Height: 5"Shade Length: 8"Shade Width: 8"Shade Diameter: 8"Lamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. Dark Bronze / Stained Reddish Brown