From cal lighting
Cal Lighting FX-2734-1 Single Light 40" Wide Pendant Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Cal Lighting FX-2734-1 Single Light 40" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed of metalRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbCord mounted fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locations1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 65"Width: 40"Product Weight: 18.0 lbsWire Length: 72"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Bronze