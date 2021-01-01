From sonneman
Sonneman 7302.FW.FW-WL REALS 2 Light 5" Wide Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Frosted Cap and Lens Textured Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall
Sonneman 7302.FW.FW-WL REALS 2 Light 5" Wide Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with Frosted Cap and Lens FeaturesSimple geometric designCrafted from metalFrosted white cap and lensIntegrated 10 watt LED lightingCapable of being dimmed UL and ETL rated for wet locationsCovered under 5 Year, 50000 hour warrantyDimensionsHeight: 3-1/4"Width: 5"Depth: 6-1/2"Extension: 6-1/2"Shade Height: 3/4"Shade Diameter: 5"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 10 wattsWattage: 20 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KAverage Hours: 50000Lumens: 2080 Textured Bronze