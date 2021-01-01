Cutler Kitchen and Bath FVSS30 Silhouette Sleek 30" Wall Mounted Single Basin Vanity Set with Cultured Marble Vanity Top and Single Hole Faucet Karoo

Cutler Kitchen and Bath FVSS30 Silhouette Sleek 30" Wall Mounted Single Basin Vanity Set with Cultured Marble Vanity Top and Single Hole Faucet Included Components: Covered under Cutler Kitchen and Bath's 1 year limited warranty Vanity cabinet includes two drawers Cultured marble vanity top with single basin sink Faucet is not included and must be purchased separately Cabinet Features: Constructed from engineered wood providing a lifetime of durability Wall mounted installation – vanity attaches to the wall creating a floating appearance for a modern look Two full extension drawers with soft-close slides allows for organized storage Soft close drawer slides operate on smooth ball-bearings and prevent drawers from slamming shut Vanity Top Features: Cultured marble vanity top includes single sink constructed of acrylic Single pre-drilled faucet hole Equipped with an overflow drain to help prevent water overflow and spillage from occurring Cabinet Specifications: Cabinet Width: 28-1/2" (from left to right) Cabinet Height: 20" (from top to bottom) Cabinet Depth: 18-1/2" (from front to back) Number of Drawers: 2 Vanity Top Specifications: Number of Basins: 1 Sink Basin Measurements: 11-5/8" L x 19-5/16" W x 4-5/16" H Number of Faucet Holes: 1 Single Karoo Ash